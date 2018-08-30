Global Legal Marijuana Growth Opportunities Accelerate as Does International Legalization Efforts

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

There's a global paradigm shift currently taking place as International cannabis business opportunities are expected to accelerate while some conservative estimates peg retail sales in the legal cannabis market at $10 billion-$12 billion this year. It seems there is no end in sight to international legalization ramped efforts and few believe the market could grow up to $80 billion depending on a number of factors in the industry. Currently approximately 35 countries have made progress toward legalizing medical marijuana on some level with regulations remaining the big mystery. The incremental decriminalization or legalization of cannabis across the globe has fed an expanding international market trading cannabis, its extracts and its end products. Canadian marijuana companies have been capitalizing on the international expansion by targeting foreign markets with little competition, where high demand and low supply justify price surges and present wide margin opportunities. Active cannabis stocks in the markets today include: CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX-V:FIRE) (OTC:SPRWF), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX-V:XLY) (OTC:CBWTF), New Age Farm Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTC:NWGFF), Cronos Group Inc. (TSX:CRON) (NASDAQ:CRON).

CROP Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF)) BREAKING NEWS: CROP Infrastructure announces it will launch its first line of Hemp oil infused cosmetic and therapeutic products under the brand "URBAN JUVE", pursuant to its previously announced License Agreement with The Yield Growth Corp.'s subsidiary, Urban Juve Provisions Inc. (formerly Juve Wellness Inc.). The License Agreement gives CROP exclusive rights in Italy to the URBAN JUVE products, as well as non-exclusive distribution rights in the United States.

Furthermore, the Company in partnership with the team from Xhemplar S.R.L. CROP's cultivation and extraction joint venture partner in Italy, is scouting locations to open 2 CBD retail outlets in Northern Italy under the company's Emerald Heights brand, before the end of 2018.

The URBAN JUVE product line which will be featured prominently along with Xhemplar products, and Hempire hemp oil products at all Italy locations. Urban Juve is inspired by Ayurvedic philosophy and is created for the modern, wellness-conscious consumer. The unique formulations benefit consumers seeking natural products made with the highest quality ingredients. Urban Juve is manufacturing its first line of 12 topical products in the fall of 2018. All the products contain hemp oil procured through a patent pending hemp oil extraction process. Crop has the right to add hemp oil to the products and distribute them throughout Italy.

According to a study by Arcview Market Research and its research partner BDS Analytics, by 2027 worldwide sales of legal cannabis are forecast to reach $57 billion. During that period, spending in North America is expected to leap from $9.2 billion to $47.3 billion driven mainly be recreational use. The fastest cannabis market growth is expected to come from outside North America, especially Europe where the main growth driver will be medical applications. Medical cannabis use will be fed by $1.3 trillion estimated annual government-subsidized healthcare spending. The structure of the healthcare industry is expected to make Europe the number one medical cannabis market in the world.

"We are excited to be partnered with CROP for the European launch of the URBAN JUVE hemp oil infused product line," says Penny Green, President and CEO of Yield Growth. "CROP is a demonstrated leader in the international hemp market with affiliations to hemp production in Nevada, California, Washington, Italy and Jamaica." ROP Infrastructure Director & CEO Michael Yorke states: "We are pleased with the URBAN JUVE branding initiative by Yield Growth and feel it will resonate with health and lifestyle consumers. We look forward to offering the URBAN JUVE products in Italy." Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/crop.html



Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.(TSX-V:FIRE.V) (OTCQX:SPRWF) (53S1.F), a leading Canadian cannabis company committed to providing premium brands and products to adult consumers, announced today that its shares of common stock were approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Market Group. The Supreme Cannabis Company stock will begin trading on the OTCQX, effective today, under the ticker symbol "SPRWF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on http://www.otcmarkets.com . The Supreme Cannabis Company is a Canadian publicly traded company committed to providing premium cannabis brands and products that proudly reflect its consumers, people and uniquely innovative culture. The Company's portfolio includes its wholly-owned subsidiary and flagship brand 7ACRES.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V:XLY) (OTCQX:CBWTF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with KGK Science Inc. ("KGK") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of KGK (the "KGK Shares") for total consideration of $12,300,000 payable in cash and common shares of the Company. KGK is a leading health and wellness focused private contract research organization based in London, Ontario, and the Company expects to leverage KGK's expertise and research abilities to further the Company's product development efforts through collaboration with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Dosecann Inc. ("Dosecann"). For nearly two decades, KGK has served many of North America's leading nutraceutical, natural health product and consumer packaged goods companies such as Kraft Foods, Sanofi, Nature's Bounty, and NuSkin. KGK works with their clients in substantiating claims for their products through randomized clinical trials in addition to providing other research services such as participant recruitment, regulatory compliance solutions, research support services and consulting. Along with KGK's involvement in the health and wellness space, KGK has expanded their research capabilities to include cannabinoid and animal products in recent years.

New Age Farm Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTCPK:NWGFF) at the request of IIROC, would like to clarify the news release recently issued with respect to its two marijuana property acquisitions in the state of Oregon. Cave Junction, Oregon - The Cave Junction property consists of 11 acres divided into two separate legal lots. Cave Junction, Oregon is historically known as one of the best micro climates in the world for successful outdoor cultivation of cannabis. The property, which was previously the Althouse Nursery, was converted into a state of the art outdoor and greenhouse cannabis cultivation facility in 2015. Since then, the property has been operated by Trellis Farms ("Trellis"), an experienced and successful cannabis cultivation company. Portland, Oregon - The Portland property has been an established dispensary that has operated successfully over the last four years in the state of Oregon and is currently operated by an OLCC licensed retailer. The property is located just miles away from the airport in an up-and-coming part of town. The Company will be acting as landlord of the Cave Junction and Portland properties (the "Properties"), renting the Properties for a total monthly revenue of $20,000 USD.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON.TO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with an affiliate of Agroidea SAS ("AGI"), Colombia's leading agricultural services provider with over 30 years of research, development and production operations. This partnership establishes a newly formed entity, NatuEra S.à r.l. ("NatuEra"), in Colombia that will develop, cultivate, manufacture and export cannabis-based medicinal and consumer products for the Latin American and global markets. NatuEra is a 50/50 joint venture between Cronos Group and an affiliate of AGI. It will be led by AGI's executive team, brothers Andres Nannetti and Nicolas Nannetti , who have extensive multi-generational expertise managing industrial scale horticultural operations for export from Colombia. Their experience includes the acquisition, re-structuring and management of Dole Food's Fresh-Cut Flower Division, one of the world's largest flower growing operations, with a greenhouse cultivation footprint of over 1,020 acres. Currently, AGI's sophisticated business model provides services through five business units: a micro-propagation and tissue culture laboratory, plant production services, a plant health laboratory, plant genetics improvement, and a SaaS model for delivering online agricultural management tools.

