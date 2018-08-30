CTM Media Group Revolutionizes Hospitality Visitor Information Displays With 500 Active Digital ExploreBoard Touch Screens Throughout the US & Canada

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / The ability to instantly connect visitors with tourism information such as nearby attractions and restaurants through a "digital concierge" has taken tourism marketing efforts to another level.

CTM Media Group is the industry leader in developing interactive content-driven touchscreen displays that allow visitors to explore and self-select local interests while in-market during their travels.

CTM ExploreBoards are selectively placed in high-traffic tourist locations including attractions, visitor centers, airports, retail destinations and hotel lobbies with over 400 premier hotel locations including Hilton, Marriott, Crowne Plaza and Grand Hyatt.

ExploreBoards allow hotels to provide their guests with information regarding nearby experiences, restaurants and fun things to do ranging from zoos to ziplines, museums to mojitos. "Our CTM ExploreBoards have a been a great way to offer an additional resource of information for our guests, especially during peak business periods." - Michael Savastano, Director of Guest Services, Grand Hyatt New York

Nearly 3,000 individual businesses currently use ExploreBoards to connect with their in-market visitor audience. ExploreBoards display engaging original content for each business including a detailed description, photos & videos, parking and cost information as well as directions allowing the visitor to fully capture the details of the experience during their search. While interacting with the digital ExploreBoard, visitors can opt to send details of their search, including location and direction details, directly to their email or phone via text message.

In addition, the ExploreBoard daily calendar feature encourages reservations and ticket purchases by showcasing scheduled activities occurring over the next few days. Individual performances, specific tour times and special exhibits are highlighted with a photo, brief event description, directions, recommended age ranges, cost and booking options.

"ExploreBoard is a fantastic option to have in your hotel for your guests. Its interactive nature is very intuitive for guests of any background, has a great amount of content, looks sleek and has a small, manageable footprint. Directions and links right to your guests' phones is a great feature. I will be having CTM put the ExploreBoard in any hotel I run in the future." - Mike Cohen, GM, Aloft Manhattan Downtown

In July, 2018, CTM placed its 500th digital ExploreBoard location, and is currently active in over 50 major travel destinations including New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Orange County, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Kansas City, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Aruba.

Additional Links

LinkedIn

Twitter



CTM Media Group ExploreBoard in a Hotel Location showcasing local things to do;

providing guest information services.

SOURCE: CTM Media Group