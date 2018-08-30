China Corrugated Box Market is Expected to Reach Around CNY 390 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Takeaway from Research report titled,China Corrugated Box Market Outlook to 2022

Increasing demand from electronics and consumer appliances segment followed by cosmetics will increase the reach of end users towards corrugated box manufacturers in China .

. Different types of new technology, automatic and semi-automatic corrugating box machines with advanced technology, Automatic 4 color Flexo Printer, Automatic 3 color Flexo Printer Slotter Rotary Die Cut, Semi automatic Stitching machines, Twin Head Semi-Auto Sticher and Automatic Glue kitchen have taken over the market in the review period. These are expected to become more advanced giving rise to automation in the industry by 2022.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



China corrugated box market is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2020 to 2022. The revenue due to the sale of corrugated box is expected to grow with rise in the number of online orders. In 2017, the e-commerce sales in China crossed USD 1 trillion and the number is anticipated to rise in the coming years. This will have a huge impact on the demand of corrugated box in China. The growth in the use of the internet for shopping, stimulated by the growing use of smartphones as well as the increasing proportion of tech-savvy consumers has contributed to this trend. Retail ready packaging is also increasing driven by the influence of supermarkets over the retail landscape and supported by their growing share of the retail market will also drive the corrugated box market in future.

Inline Automatic Board and Box making plants will ease out the present semi-automatic production processes. Deployment of Folder Gluers, Rotary Die-cutters will be on the increase. Use of corrugated for display/promotional packs, POPs and dispensers and advances in multicolor, flexo printing will facilitate in-house flexo printing and do away with screen printing, contract printing on offset press would push the market forward.

Large corporate and bulk users of corrugated boxes which are looking for single/multiple alternative vendors - capable of meeting stringent specifications, offering alternative designs, test-in-time deliveries at optimum cost shall help market trace high growth rate. Global costs for corrugated paper have been increasing and are expected to amplify further over the coming years. Such problems have led to increase in the prices in China. The average price of corrugated paper in China has increased by 15-20% in 2017 compared to 2016. Further increase is expected over the coming years which could slightly constrain the growth in the industry.

Ken Research in its latest study, "China Corrugated Box Market Outlook to 2022 -By End Users (Electronics and Consumer Appliances, Food and Beverage, Beauty and Personal Care, Others), By Wall Type (Single Walled, Double Walled, Triple Walled), by Colored and Non Colored Boxes", suggests that the demand for corrugated box would continue to grow owing to introduction of new and updated procurement technology as well as the development of carton manufacturing machinery in China.

Keywords

China Corrugated Box Production

China Corrugated Box Trends

Demand Corrugated Boxes China

China Corrugated Box Revenue

China Corrugated Box Cost

China Corrugated Box Sales Volume

Kraft Paper Demand China

Corrugated Packaging Market

Production of Corrugated Boxes

Rise in Kraft Paper Prices

Type of Ply Corrugated Box China

Price of 3 Ply Corrugated Box China

Price of 5 Ply Corrugated Box China

Price of 7 Ply Corrugated Box China

Corrugated Packaging Cost China

Application Corrugated Box China

Corrugated box Manufacturing Clusters

China Organized Corrugated Box Industry

Colored Corrugated Box Market China

Non-colored Corrugated Box Market China

Price of Colored Corrugated box China

Price of non-colored Corrugated box China

Organized Players Corrugated Box China

Unorganized Players Corrugated Box China

Slotted Corrugated Box Market China

Die-cut Corrugated Box Market China

Domestic Sales Corrugated Box China

Exports Corrugated Box China

Snapshot China Kraft Paper Mills

Clusters Kraft Paper Mill in China

Margins Kraft Paper Mill

Competitive Landscape Corrugated Box China

Investment Corrugated Box Plant China

China Corrugated Industry Future

Products Covered:

By type of box (single walled, double walled and triple walled)

By end user (FMCG, Beauty and Personal, Electronics & Appliances and Others)

By Type (Color and non colored) and by type of players (Organized and Un-organized)

Companies Covered:

Xiamen Hexing

MYS Group

Rengo

Shanying

Bingxin

Yeun Foong Yu

Pacific Millennium

Shengda Group

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/china-corrugated-box-market/152686-100.html

Related Reports:

India Corrugated Box Market Outlook to 2023 - by Ply/Box Type (3ply, 5ply, 7ply and 9ply), by End User (FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by Slotted, Die-Cue Box and Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on India corrugated box Market. The report covers various aspects including introduction and genesis, market size by revenue, market segmentation by type of ply/box (3ply, 5ply, 7ply and 9ply), by end user (FMCG, Automotive, Textile, Electronics & Appliances and Others), by states (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, UP and Others), by type of box (Slotted, Die-Cue and Others), by type of Box (Colored and Non-colored), by Organized and Unorganized market and by Domestic and Exports Sales.

Japan Corrugated Box Market Outlook To 2022 - By Type Of Box (Slotted, Die-Cut And Others), By End Users (Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Electrical Appliances And Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents & Cosmetics, Ceramics, Glassware & Sundries, Mail Order, Parcel Delivery & Moving, Other Foods, Textile Products And Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Japan corrugated box Market. The report covers various aspects including introduction and genesis, market size by revenue, segmentation by type of box (Slotted, Die-Cut and Others), by end user (Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Electrical Appliances And Machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Detergents & Cosmetics, Ceramics, Glassware & Sundries, Mail Order, Parcel Delivery & Moving, Other Foods, Textile Products And Others), by type of flute (Single, Double and Triple), By color and Non-Color and by Region (Kanto, Kinki, Chubu, Okinawa and Others).



Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

