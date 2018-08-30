The Championship, which focuses on start-ups with established products or services, will provide the winners with the opportunity to apply their solutions for Zurich's customers in selected countries.

The competition is a further step in Zurich's aim to transform the insurance industry. Running in more than 20 countries worldwide, the Championship is looking for start-ups in the fields of mobility, smart homes and buildings, digital health and financial planning.

The closing date for start-ups to apply is September 30, 2018. They can do so via the Championship webpage (http://www.zurich.com/ziwc).

Giovanni Giuliani, Group Chief Strategy, Innovation and Business Development Officer, commented: "Zurich is committed to being a ground-breaking customer-led insurer and wants to accelerate the transformation of its business model by refocusing its offerings to ensure they meet the needs of today's digital-savvy customers.

The Zurich Innovation World Championship will give entrepreneurs the opportunity to drive transformation of the insurance industry."

The Championship kicks off in individual countries today, with the overall winners in the countries going on to a regional round. The winners of the North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East and Asia Pacific regional rounds will then take part in a final global competition. The final round will take place in February 2019, with the bronze, silver and gold winners each receiving the resources to implement a pilot program with Zurich customers. Winners will be selected by juries of subject matter experts, innovation leaders and senior business executives.

Further information

For more information please visit the Championship webpage (http://www.zurich.com/ziwc).