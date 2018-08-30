Shares of Canadian Solar soared earlier this week after U.S. investment firm, Lion Point Capital revealed that it had initiated discussions with a number of undisclosed third parties about the possibility of funding the privatization of the solar PV module supplier.In a 13D filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week, New York-based Lion Point Capital - which holds roughly 12.3% of the Chinese-Canadian manufacturer's shares - said it is willing to offer as much as $250 million to back the privatization bid. Shares of Canadian Solar jumped by more than 11% on Wednesday ...

