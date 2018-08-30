Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Genk Green Logistics nv was founded today before a notary as an institutional regulated real estate company

Intervest Offices & Warehouses, together with Group Machiels, is setting up Genk Green Logistics nv to redevelop zone B of the former Ford site into a state-of-the-art logistics project of approx. 250.000 m².

Full press release:

Founding IRREC Genk Green Logistics (http://hugin.info/137397/R/2213447/863311.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV via Globenewswire

