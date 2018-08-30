The board of Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) has resolved to distribute an ordinary dividend of NOK 2.60 per share. The Ex-date is August 31, 2018. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations 3.5.3.6.1 adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlyings specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Marine Harvest (MHGN, MHG). For further information, please find the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=690907