The "Turkey Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps. At the same time, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.
This report will discuss all these issues affecting Turkey. Moreover, the report also analyses the Turkish smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.
It provides analysis of the key issues in the Turkey mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level analysis for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.
The report covers the following key aspects:
- What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?
- Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.
- Provision of latest telecom related statistics.
- Annual forecast of number of smartphones.
Companies Featured
- Avea
- Turk Telekom
- Vodafone
- Turkcell
- TeliaSonera
- Cukurova Group
- Alfa Group
- MV Holding
- Fenercell
- Galatasaray Mobile (GS Mobile)
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Executive Summary
Section 2: Country Overview
Section 3: Competitor Landscape
Section 4: Regulatory Environment
Section 5: Mobile Internet
Section 6: The Smartphone Market
Section 7: Points for Actions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cw265c/the_mobile_market?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005649/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Mobile Networks