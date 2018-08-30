Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 23rd, 2018 to August 29th, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 23.08.2018 106,702 54.0219 5,764,245 XPAR 23.08.2018 31,939 54.0221 1,725,412 CHIX 23.08.2018 15,746 54.0221 850,632 TRQX 23.08.2018 15,148 54.1194 819,801 BATE 24.08.2018 93,586 54.6103 5,110,760 XPAR 24.08.2018 45,642 54.5691 2,490,643 CHIX 24.08.2018 15,813 54.6091 863,534 TRQX 24.08.2018 15,762 54.6029 860,651 BATE 27.08.2018 104,671 55.3998 5,798,752 XPAR 27.08.2018 40,393 55.4005 2,237,792 CHIX 27.08.2018 9,291 55.3668 514,413 TRQX 27.08.2018 11,984 55.4540 664,561 BATE 28.08.2018 157,011 55.1617 8,660,994 XPAR 28.08.2018 51,796 55.1857 2,858,399 CHIX 28.08.2018 20,541 55.1864 1,133,584 TRQX 28.08.2018 29,358 55.1246 1,618,348 BATE 29.08.2018 199,356 54.7472 10,914,183 XPAR 29.08.2018 56,007 54.7224 3,064,837 CHIX 29.08.2018 21,856 54.7177 1,195,910 TRQX 29.08.2018 14,989 54.7312 820,366 BATE Total 1,057,591 54.8112 57,967,815

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

