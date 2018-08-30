The global household kitchen blenders market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005667/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global household kitchen blenders market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is ease of use, portability, and convenience of consumers. Vendors invest a considerable amount of resources to study consumer behavior and understand their needs and wants. Factors such as busy lifestyles and evolving demographic segmentation with growing equality in the workplace among men and women are driving the growth of the global household kitchen blenders market.

This market research report on the global household kitchen blenders market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the multi-functional and improved performance of immersion blenders as one of the key emerging trends in the global household kitchen blenders market:

Global household kitchen blenders market: Multi-functional and improved performance of immersion blenders

Advances in technology have contributed to the development of highly sophisticated and automated immersion blenders. Immersion blenders are typically lightweight and easy to operate and come with various types of attachments and detachable shafts for grating, chopping, and pureeing at different speeds. The two prominent benefits of handheld blenders include their compact size and convenience. The small size of these blenders allows users to blend items in mixing bowls or jars.

"The compact size of the blenders also allows users to fit them easily in a drawer or mount on a wall and ensures easy cleaning. Some models have a detachable shaft and are washable in dishwashers. Therefore, all these features speed up the clean-up process and reduce the risk of damaging the motor while cleaning," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.

Global household kitchen blenders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global household kitchen blenders market by end-user (countertop blenders and immersion blenders) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 41%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The sheer consumption potential of the developed markets such as the US, China, the UK, Germany, and Japan has resulted in these countries gaining attention from retailers. While traditional retailing is appealing to the consumers, the household kitchen blenders market in these countries have also witnessed considerable traction in the organized retail space.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005667/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com