Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial microbiology market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Bio-production is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global industrial microbiology market 2018-2022. Bio-production is a type of manufacturing that utilizes microorganisms to produce commercially important biomolecules and biomaterials for use in food and beverage processing. The microorganisms associated with or internationally added to food substrates allow the enhancement of the quality, features, and characteristics of food products.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global industrial microbiology market is the increasing commercial use of microorganisms for production processes:

Global industrial microbiology market: Increasing commercial use of microorganisms for production processes

Industrial microbiology comprises commercial use of microorganisms for producing various products such as food, beverages, food additives and supplements, microbial enzymes, industrial chemicals, and fuels, which are valuable to human beings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Industrial microbiologists perform various activities for producing commercial products from microorganisms that include isolation of microorganisms from nature, their screening for product formation, maintenance of cultures, mass culture using bioreactors, and retrieval of products, followed by their purification. All these activities require industrial microbiology products such as instruments and consumables, thereby increasing their demand."

Global industrial microbiology market: Segmentation analysis

The global industrial microbiology market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (pharmaceutical, food and beverage industry, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two end-users, the pharmaceutical industry held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 43% of the market. This is because the microbial test is a primary test performed in bulk in the pharmaceutical industry for providing product safety.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 40% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth in the region can be due to the increase in funding projects and research grants to develop novel drugs based on bio-based products.

