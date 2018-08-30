The global medical walkers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in the number of orthopedic diseases. Factors such as sudden disease outbreaks, medical emergencies, short-term disabilities, and the rise in the number of surgical operations are further driving the market. Many companies are introducing new types of media walkers based on the age of the individuals. These companies are specially designing walkers to assist the children who have walking-related problems by birth or those with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, Roma Medical's colored pediatric walking frame is specially designed for the pediatric population.

This market research report on the global medical walkers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions as one of the key emerging trends in the global medical walkers market:

Global medical walkers market: Increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions

Growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions help companies expand their business activities and market reach. Owing to the increase in the demand for advanced mobility and devices such as advanced medical walkers, vendors are focusing on manufacturing more user-friendly media walkers, which require a high initial cost.

"In order to utilize the available technologies properly, vendors are entering into mergers and acquisitions, which will also give them required financial resources, expertise, and distribution networks. For instance, in October 2016, Drive Medical Canada, a subsidiary of Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare acquired the mobility and bathroom safety business of A.M.G Medical. In November 2014, ATI Physical Therapy acquired Spinal & Orthopedic Rehabilitation, Michigan, which helped it improve its services," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global medical walkers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global medical walkers market by product (basic walkers and wheeled walkers) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 42%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the high adoption of mobility aid devices by the hospitals and home care facilities in the region. The US, Canada, and Brazil are the main revenue contributors to the market in the Americas, owing to the high prevalence rate of orthopedic diseases and high disposable incomes of the people in these countries.

