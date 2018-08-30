The global moist wound dressings market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of acute and chronic wounds. Increasing incidence of acute wounds such as surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, abrasions, punctures, lacerations, and incisions and chronic wounds such as venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers are estimated to increase the demand for moist wound dressings. About 200-300 million acute wound cases and five to six million cases are being treated globally every year.

This market research report on the global moist wound dressings market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in moist wound dressing technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global moist wound dressings market:

Global moist wound dressings market: Advances in moist wound dressing technologies

The ongoing technological advances in the healthcare sector are emphasizing on wound care research, leading to the development of a new range of wound dressings with properties of absorption, hydration, and antibacterial activity. The emergence of new technologies led to a shift from simple dressings to more advanced devices and products incorporating best-in-class ingredients. There is an increase in focus to improve the condition of wound bed tissue and to provide products that repair and regenerate damaged tissue to optimize healing.

"Keratin based wound management is the new and promising technology in wound treatment. Keratins are the major proteins in keratinocytes and are essential for various cellular functions such as cell migration and wound re-epithelialization. Hence keratin-based dressings can enhance the cell growth, leading to improved healing outcomes," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global moist wound dressings market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global moist wound dressings market by product (foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, hydrogel dressings and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 51%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be due to the high prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, high adoption of technologically advanced products, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare expenditure.

