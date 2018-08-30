The global veterinary endoscopes market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing application of endoscopy. Endoscopy is an MI technique that uses an endoscope to magnify and examine internal parts of the body. Surgical instruments can also be inserted via opening or small incisions to perform surgeries. The advantages of veterinary endoscopes including reduced pain, few complications, fast recovery, and the ability to access internal organs, are driving the demand for these devices.

This market research report on the global veterinary endoscopes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in endoscopes as one of the key emerging trends in the global veterinary endoscopes market:

Global veterinary endoscopes market: Technological advances in endoscopes

Recent technological advances have led to improvements in visualization technologies in endoscopes. These advances are providing opportunities for both vendors and veterinary healthcare providers to address healthcare challenges such as cost containment, early diagnosis, and affordable healthcare services. The new advances differ in terms of the degree of innovation and stages of development.

"Technological advances have led to the introduction of high-resolution HD flexible endoscopes for accurate diagnosis and treatment. HD and 3D images can also be combined with video systems for a more enhanced look of the mucosal surface of the organ. These video scopes emit light spectrum to identify irregularities in the superficial mucosal surface, which would not be detectable with standard white light," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on patient monitoring devices.

Global veterinary endoscopes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global veterinary endoscopes market by end-user (veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics), by product (flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of 50%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The veterinary endoscopes market in the Americas is growing at a significant pace, especially in North America, which accounts for a decent market share. The major factors contributing to the market growth include technological advances in healthcare facilities, increased awareness of the available diagnostic methods among pet owners, rapid adoption of MI treatment procedures, and presence of key vendors in the region.

