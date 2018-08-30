Technavio analysts forecast the global vitiligo therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005685/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vitiligo therapeutics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing disposable income in emerging countries is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global vitiligo therapeutics market 2018-2022. The disposable income in the emerging economies has seen a significant increase in the recent years, which has resulted in the growth of the revenue generated from scar treatment products and spot correction treatment products. Many patients with vitiligo are expected to spend a significant amount on the treatment of the disease. North America currently dominates the market for the scar treatment and the spot correction products and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years because of the rising economic growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global vitiligo therapeutics market is the growing importance of aesthetic appeal:

Global vitiligo therapeutics market: Growing importance of aesthetic appeal

The importance of aesthetic appeal is growing significantly, specifically in the emerging economies such as India and China. These emerging economies contribute significantly to the global vitiligo therapeutics market owing to the increasing disposable income in these countries.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "The rising importance of aesthetic appeal and the inclination of population toward better lifestyle have been fueling market growth for vitiligo therapeutics despite the disease being non-life threatening in nature. Vitiligo affects around 1%-2% of the total world population, and the growing need for aesthetic appeal is helping the market for vitiligo therapeutics grow."

Global vitiligo therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global vitiligo therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by route of administration (topical, oral, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Among the route of administrations, the topical segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing over 47% of the market. The topical drugs are applied directly on the body surface such as the skin or mucous membranes.

The EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 44% share. The growth in the region can be due to the high prevalence of disease in countries like France, Germany, Egypt, and selected countries in Africa.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005685/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com