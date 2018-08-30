Quintech ships RF signal management systems to multiple major China media broadcasters

IBC Amsterdam, Quintech Electronics Communications, Inc., (www.Quintechelectronics.com,a world leader in the design and manufacture of RF matrix switches, announced that it has shipped its QE3 and QRM matrix switchesto some of the largest television broadcast and media companies in China, including commercial and government programmers.

Recent China customers include CCTV, a major international public broadcast media organization that operates over 30 domestic and international channels in multiple languages; TVB, a commercial broadcaster and one of the region's largest producers of scripted programs; NowTV/PCCW, a Broadband Pay TV service operator; Shandong TV, a major broadcaster in Shandong province; and SARFT, State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television.

"China is a huge and vibrant market for media, with Pay-TV industry revenues and channels expected to grow as demand for entertainment, news and sports content evolves in existing and new formats like OTT and Ultra HD," says David Chan VP Sales Marketing for Quintech. "We see continued demand for Quintech's products from the media and broadband sectors in China and are excited to help broadcasters leverage the industry's most scalable and flexible family of RF matrix switches," he added.

Quintech designs and manufactures RF signal management products used in broadcast, cable, and satellite facilities infrastructure. Applications include sports and news signal switching, as well as distributing channel feeds for monitoring, recording, and backup within a multichannel facility, headend, or similar broadcast center.

For Broadcast Network Operations Centers (NOC), Quintech's full line of RF signal management equipment lets broadcasters automatically switch, split, combine, and distribute RF signals with flexibility, reliability, and transparency.

Quintech's XTREME series of RF matrix switching systems provide L-band distribution of satellite feeds for monitoring, control, and backup redundancy in satellite broadcast and teleport centers.

At the IBC 2018 Conference Exhibition in Amsterdam, Quintech Electronics will be showcasing its latest products and solutions for media customers at Stand 1.F38 September 14-18.

About Quintech Electronics:

Quintech Electronics (www.quintechelectronics.com) is a leading manufacturer of RF signal management equipment. Quintech produces RF matrix switches, routers, lab management and automation software, redundancy switches, relay switches, splitters, combiners, amplifiers, and DC powering products. These products are available for wireless, L-band, IF, and broadband frequencies that are used in Satellite, Broadcast, Government/Military, and Wireless Test Measurement Markets for RF content distribution.

