The "Europe Folding Carton Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides market analysis and the outlook for folding carton market in Europe. The report contains historical market assessments for the period 2013-2017 as well as future projections from 2018 to 2028 in both volume and value terms. It highlights key trends and developments which has affected the market recently as well as examines the emerging trends with potential implications.

Europe is the world second largest folding carton packaging market after the Asia Pacific. The folding carton market in Western Europe is comparatively more matured than Eastern Europe. Germany is the largest and the most matured market in Europe, where demand for folding cartons to remain stable at low levels without any notable changes over the forecast period.

In Europe, online retailing will continue to be a major driver and will underpin demand for folding cartons going forward. We understand that cost-cutting strategies will pose a threat for folding cartons as some brand owners will slash their packaging costs by switching to flexible plastic packaging.

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive Summary

Section 2: Introduction Methodology

Section 3: Market Analysis

Section 4: ROTS Analysis

Section 5: Key Country Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wlr3f8/the_folding?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005747/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Packaging, Beverage Packaging