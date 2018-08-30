Talbot Underwriting Ltd ("Talbot") today announced that Shawn Foreman has joined the global Accident Health (A&H) team as Class Underwriter based in London.

Shawn brings over 25 years of A&H experience to Talbot and will be responsible for developing the portfolio in London and the wider Talbot Group. Previously, he was Senior Underwriter at Chubb Global Markets and before that he held the role of Senior Underwriter at Ace European Group Limited.

Russell Bean, Head of Specialty for Talbot said, "Shawn's experience in global A&H comes at an exciting time for Talbot. Our plans to elevate and expand the A&H portfolio, paired with Shawn's impressive experience will be a great combination".

James Skinner, Chief Underwriting Officer of Talbot, based in London added, "As Talbot looks to grow the A&H book globally, an individual of Shawn's calibre is an excellent addition to the business. Shawn's career to date shows a focus on A&H which will be invaluable in order to achieve our goals".

Talbot provides insurance cover globally for both individuals and companies through a broad range of products under A&H, including individual or group personal accident and sickness, aviation personal accident and flight crew loss of licence, key persons, professional sports, professional entertainers, war and other high hazard personal accident.

About Talbot

Talbot is the global brand used by Talbot Underwriting Ltd companies which operate within the Lloyd's insurance market, through Syndicate 1183. Talbot focuses on underwriting a number of specialty classes including marine, marine liabilities, accident and health, aviation, transport, energy, terrorism, political risk, crisis management, cyber, kidnap ransom, construction, contingency, financial lines, property and treaty reinsurance. Talbot is a member company of AIG. To learn more, visit talbotuw.com.

