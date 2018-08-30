Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following upcoming events:

Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference - New York, September 4, 2018

Bruce Given, M.D., Arrowhead's chief operating officer, and Vincent Anzalone, CFA, vice president of investor relations, will participate in three panel discussions

18th World Gastroenterologists Summit - Auckland, New Zealand, September 7-8, 2018

September 7, 09:45 a.m. NZST - Dr. Given will deliver a keynote presentation titled, "Hepatitis B in focus: New biology, new targets and real hope for finite therapy"

European Respiratory Society International Congress 2018 - Paris, September 15-19, 2018

September 16, 12:15 p.m. CEST - Erik Bush, Ph.D., Arrowhead's director of extra-hepatic targeting, will deliver an oral presentation titled, "Targeting ENaC with an epithelial RNAi trigger delivery platform for the treatment of cystic fibrosis"

Antivirals: Targeting HBV and Beyond - Boston, September 25, 2018

September 25, 12:00 p.m. EDT - James Hamilton, M.D., Arrowhead's vice president of clinical development, will deliver an oral presentation titled, "Using siRNA to target the HBV transcriptome"

A copy of presentation materials may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website after the presentations conclude.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

