Online retail sales in Poland have enjoyed a strong double-digit growth over the past few years, and are projected to stay on the growth path in 2018.

While more than three-quarters of Poland's population is online, less than one in two consumers makes purchases over the Internet, ranking the country below the EU average on both accounts. At the same time, this indicates the potential for further growth, driven by the adoption of mobile commerce among other factors.

More than 50% of Poland's online shoppers use smartphones to make purchases on the Internet, and a double-digit percentage of them plan to increase their mobile spending in the future. At the same time, E-Commerce websites lacking in mobile optimization and the inconvenience of filling out multiple forms during the purchasing process on mobile are the two main barriers to further M-Commerce growth.

The leading product categories purchased online in Poland are clothes and accessories, while the most preferred payment method is via fast transfer services such as PayU and Przelewy24. Mobile payment services such as BLIK and Google Pay are also gaining popularity among digital consumers.

The top online shopping destinations in 2018 are online marketplace Allegro and online classifieds website OLX. In the electronics segment, RTV Euro AGD and Media Markt are among the leaders, while in the clothing segment Allegro competes with Germany-based Zalando.

