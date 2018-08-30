Hexagon Composites ASA: Mobile Pipelines continues to expand in the North American market

Hexagon Composites' subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has been awarded an order for TITAN modules from Certarus Ltd., the North American market leading provider of fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery solutions, with a total value of USD 14.6 million (around NOK 121.2 million). The Mobile Pipelines modules will support Certarus' eastern Canada and southwest United States expansion into industrial, mining and agricultural power generation. Simultaneously, Hexagon and Certarus have extended their strategic long-term agreement.

The TITAN platform gave birth to modern CNG distribution by Mobile Pipelines. Hexagon's Type 4 cylinder technology transformed the industry with new levels performance for weight, capacity, and total cost of ownership. Today it is the most prevalent Mobile Pipelines trailer in the world and over and over customers choose TITAN for its proven safety and reliability.

"Hexagon's Mobile Pipelines modules continue to be the core of our fleet. They've allowed us to grow Certarus into the leading end to end Mobile Pipelines solution provider in North America" said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus Ltd. "Our latest agreement expands our strategic relationship."

"We continue to see strong growth in the Mobile Pipelines market," said Jack Schimenti, President of Hexagon Lincoln. "We are proud to be a trusted partner of Certarus, who is a pioneer in the supply of clean fuel into various energy intensive industries, including oil and gas and power generation. This new follow-on order continues to affirm Hexagon's class leading product performance and unmatched after-sales service support."

Deliveries of the TITAN 4 modules are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2018 and continue through the first quarter of 2019.

About Certarus

Certarus Ltd is the market leader in providing a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution for the North American commercial and industrial markets. The primary business is the creation of a "Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline" through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy services, mining, forestry, agricultural and industrial sectors.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

