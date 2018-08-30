Our/Los Angeles: Our/Vodka Becomes the First Spirit Brand to Have a Global and Local Identity

Our/Los Angeles is Now Available in Retail Stores Across Southern California Including BevMo, Cost Plus, Total Wine, Bristol Farms & More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Our/Los Angeles, a distillery in the Los Angeles Arts District and the sixth micro-distillery in the Our/Vodka family, is the first vodka brand ever in the history of the spirits industry to have both a global and local identity. Each location is part of the global Our/Vodka brand, but each city has their own distillery and uses ingredients sourced as locally as possible without compromising on quality. Our/Los Angeles is now available across Southern California retailers including BevMo, Cost Plus World Market, Total Wine & More, Bristol Farms, Albertsons, Pavilions, and Raley's.

"Traditionally, alcohol brands are either craft and operating out of a micro-distillery or mass produced before being shipped around the world. Our/Los Angeles operates under the OUR/Vodka family of six distilleries worldwide, but each city is run independently as its own brand with their own micro-distillery, that distills conforming to the same global recipe but using ingredients sourced as locally as possible without compromising quality. This means people can resonate with the brand around the world but drink locally in each city. Although the bottles all look the same (375 ml), each city has local characteristics that differentiate it from other cities in terms of flavor profiling and brand positioning. For example, the Londoners (Our/London) have positioned their brand as 'vodka for wine people' whereas Our/Los Angeles is more about a celebration of the all that is iconic to this city and the LA lifestyle, and taking advantage of all there is to do here in Southern California," said Anton van der Woude, Partner, Our/Los Angeles.

The second particularly unique thing about the vodka is the yeast. Our/ Los Angeles uses a Non-GMO strain of yeast that is traditionally used in wine-making. It is incredibly sensitive and is exclusive to Our/Vodka. When this yeast is fermented it releases specific fruity and flowery aromatic molecules which are what give Our/Los Angeles its unique flavor. The double wheat blend is what makes the vodka so smooth.

The Our/Vodka brand includes cities: Our/Berlin, Our/London, Our/Detroit, Our/New York, Our/Los Angeles and coming soon, Our/Miami. The parent company, Pernod Ricard, partners with local entrepreneurs who love and know their city to run each local brand. Our/Los Angeles is led by creative entrepreneurs Anton van der Woude and Rupert Runewitsch. The brand is furthering their ties with the city by launching the Our/Los Angeles podcast and zine which features interviews with tastemakers, artists, entrepreneurs, activists and more who represent the culture of Los Angeles.

"We believe there are so many unique things about Los Angeles and consider the podcast and zine an extension of our brand. Locals and visitors alike can get the full Los Angeles experience in tasting our vodka and immersing themselves in the culture of the city. They can sip locally, listen locally and read locally. It's full circle," said Rupert Runewitsch.

The Our/Los Angeles location has the potential to distill 40,000, 9-liter cases a year. The distillery offers tours and tastings which can be scheduled on their website.

About Our/Los Angeles

Our/Los Angeles is a vodka brand and distillery in the arts district of downtown Los Angeles. Our/Los Angeles is partly-distilled, blended and hand-bottled in the micro-distillery according to the same global recipe, but with the use of different ingredients sourced as locally as possible without compromising on quality, giving each vodka its own, unique flavor profile. The small-sized, simple bottle is sealed with a crown-cap containing a vodka that is smooth, fresh and pure with a slight grain and fruity note. Follow Our/Los Angeles on Instagram.

