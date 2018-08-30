ECA Marketing, Inc.: ECA Marketing and Jonathan Lee Partner to Bring The Game Changer Academy to Financial Advisors

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / ECA Marketing, Inc., a business in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is proud to announce the launch of their new financial advisor mentoring program - The Game Changer Academy. This program will feature Jonathan Lee, CEO of the Foundation for Financial Education, a large and fast growing educational nonprofit. A training will be held at the ECA Marketing office in Eden Prairie, MN, on September 13-14, 2018. To register for the training, producers are encouraged to visit ECA Marketing website at www.ecamarketing.com or call for details (800-356-4189).

Joe Spillman, President of ECA Marketing says: "ECA Marketing is devoted to developing and providing industry tools specifically designed to help our producers grow their business by offering valuable insurance resources as well as giving superior service. That's the ECA Advantage. We are very proud to introduce the Game Changer Academy program for those who really want to take their business to the next level."

Jonathan Lee, creator of Game Changer Academy is a respected financial expert. Having visited more than 40 different sales offices nationwide has enabled him to gain a deep understanding of what works and what doesn't. It is vital that advisors get in front of motivated prospects without having to 'entice' them with mail drops, free dinners, and other such things. Instead, clients should willingly work with the advisor for the right reasons.

At the Game Changer Academy event, advisors will discover how to dominate their local market by becoming the most trusted expert in their field.

Event Topics:

A look behind the curtain at how a 40MM annuity and 4MM life producer operates his personal practice.

How to show clients a strategy to maximize retirement income, minimize taxation, utilize a proprietary charitable trust program, and structure an efficient estate plan.

Teaching advisors to own their marketing instead of paying for mailers or Facebook to fill the room.

How to do onsite workshops at private organizations for their employees, federal agencies, colleges, libraries and more.

Advisors that attend the training are going to walk away with something valuable, whether it's the marketing, calculators and software or unique insurance strategies. After the training, participants will have direct access to Jonathan Lee as well as access to an online library with advanced instruction. The event is invitation only and registration will close on September 10, 2018.

Joe Spillman says: "Those interested are encouraged to book their place for the event as soon as possible. ECA Marketing would be happy to answer any questions that participants may have in the meantime."

SOURCE: ECA Marketing, Inc.