Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-08-31 / 10:00 *PRESS RELEASE* *CTS EVENTIM to become exclusive ticketing partner of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' in London* · On the heels of its overwhelming success in Stockholm, 'Mamma Mia! The Party' will come to London's The O2 as of late spring 2019 · Tickets go on sale this autumn · Executive Producer of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' is ABBA co-founder Björn Ulvaeus, Producer is Ingrid Sutej London/Munich, 31 August 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has been named exclusive ticketing partner for the London production of 'Mamma Mia! The Party'. The innovative immersive concept, which is centred on the biggest hits of legendary Swedish band ABBA, has been running successfully in Stockholm since January 2016 and will be staged in London's The O2 starting in late spring. The exact date of the ticket pre-sale via EVENTIM UK will be announced in due course. More than 200,000 tickets for 'Mamma Mia! The Party' will be on sale annually. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented, 'The fact that we've been invited to support such a groundbreaking format like 'Mamma Mia! The Party' is a great recognition. I firmly believe that the show in London will seamlessly build on its overwhelming success in Stockholm. We want to do our part to ensure that as many visitors as possible will enjoy the timeless and joyful music of ABBA.' The plot of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' is inspired by the musical and the film of the same name, which was filmed on the Greek island of Skopelos. 'Mamma Mia! The Party' has an even more immersive approach: as guests of a Greek taverna, visitors watch the story of Nikos, the owner of the taverna, and his family play out before and around them, while enjoying a Mediterranean three-course meal. They even have the opportunity to dance along to ABBA songs. Executive Producer of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' is ABBA co-founder Björn Ulvaeus. Explaining the story behind the show he states that "Mamma Mia!' has been a wonderfully surprising success for us in both a musical and movie format, because they put people into a party mood through the joyful songs of ABBA. 'Mamma Mia! The Party' has been created to let guests continue enjoying the party and enjoy being part of the show themselves. We have been sold out for almost three years in Stockholm, so I am thrilled to be able to bring 'Mamma Mia! The Party' to London with our new partner, CTS EVENTIM. Let the fun continue!' *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and _live entertainment. In 2017, more than 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', __'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane' and 'Southside'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and has been a member of the MDAX segment since 2015. In 2017, its 3,020-strong workforce generated more than one billion Euro in revenues in 23 countries._ *About MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY* MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY (MMTP) is an immersive entertainment and dinner experience produced by Björn Ulvaeus, an original member of the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA, and Ingrid Sutej, who has produced a variety of successful live music and entertainment productions across the UK and Europe. MMTP is a fully-owned subsidiary of MM! The Party AB, founded by Björn Ulvaeus, which manages the worldwide rights of the MMTP concept on behalf of both authors and creatives. The other directors in MM! The Party AB are Ingrid Sutej and Staffan Holm, who is also the chairman of Live Nation Sweden. The first production of MMTP opened in Stockholm, Sweden in January 2016 and was attended by all four members of ABBA. It is now in its third sold-out year. MMTP will open in London at The O2 in the late Spring 2019. *For further information, contact:* *CTS EVENTIM* Corporate Communications: Christian Steinhof Head of Corporate Communications Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299 christian.steinhof@eventim.de _Investor Relations: Marco Haeckermann Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy Tel.: +49.421.3666.270_ marco.haeckermann@eventim.de _EVENTIM UK:_ _Nick Blackburn Chairman Tel.: +44.207.884.9150_ nick.blackburn@eventim.co.uk *MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY* _Global: Suzi Arkley _ suzi@mammamiatheparty.com _London: Amanda Malpass PR_ info@amandamalpass.com End of Media Release Issuer: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Key word(s): Entertainment 2018-08-31 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Rablstr. 26 81669 München Germany Phone: 0421/ 3666-233 Fax: 0421/ 3666-290 E-mail: tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de Internet: www.eventim.de ISIN: DE0005470306 WKN: 547030 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 719399 2018-08-31

August 31, 2018 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)