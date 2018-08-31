sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 31.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,98 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 547030 ISIN: DE0005470306 Ticker-Symbol: EVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,001
38,039
12:07
38,00
38,04
12:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA37,980,00 %