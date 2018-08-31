Citycon Oyj Announces Results for its Tender Offer for a Series of its Bonds

HELSINKI, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 31 August 2018 at 11:15 hrs

Citycon Oyj (the Offeror) announces the results of its previously announced invitation to holders of its EUR 500,000,000 3.75 per cent. Notes due 2020 (the Notes) to tender for cash up to EUR 300,000,000 (the Maximum Acceptance Amount) of the Notes (the Tender Offer) as part of the Offeror's refinancing transaction, pursuant to which Citycon Treasury B.V. (the New NotesIssuer), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Offeror, expects to issue, on or prior to 3 September 2018 (the Payment Date), new euro-denominated fixed rate notes unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Offeror, under its EUR 1,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the Programme), the net proceeds of which will be used, among other things, to purchase Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.



On 22 August 2018, the New Notes Issuer priced its EUR 300,000,000 2.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2027 (the New Notes) to be issued under its Programme. Application has been made for the New Notes to be admitted to listing and trading on the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin. The New Notes are expected to settle on or around the Payment Date.



The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the tender offer memorandum dated 22 August 2018 (the Tender Offer Memorandum). Capitalized terms not defined herein have the meaning ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.



Tender Results



The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Central European time, on 30 August 2018 (the Expiration Deadline). As of the Expiration Deadline, according to the information provided by Lucid Issuer Services Limited (the Tender Agent), EUR 281,326,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer.



Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and all of the General Conditions, the Offeror is pleased to announce that it expects to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR 281,326,000 and, accordingly, that it expects to accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer as follows with no pro-ration:

Description of the Notes Outstanding Nominal Amount before the Tender Offer ISIN/Common Code Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes validly tendered Final Acceptance Amount Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Yield Purchase Price Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes outstanding after the Payment Date 3.75 per cent. Notes due 2020 EUR 500,000,000 XS0946179529 / 094617952 EUR 281,326,000 EUR 281,326,000 Not Applicable -0.10 per cent. 106.961 per cent. EUR 218,674,000

Payment Date



Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and all of the General Conditions, the payment of the Purchase Price (plus Accrued Interest) for any Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Tender Offer will be on the Payment Date, unless otherwise extended, amended or terminated.



Notes repurchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Tender Offer will be immediately cancelled and will not be re-issued. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding after the Payment Date.



Dealer Managers



Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Nordea Bank AB (publ) (together, the Dealer Managers) are acting as Dealer Managers. Noteholders with questions about the Tender Offer may contact the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent.





CFO and Executive Vice President Eero Sihvonen: "We are pleased with the outcome of the tender offer. The tender combined with the successful placement of a new bond will improve Citycon's credit profile by lengthening the average loan maturity and lowering the average cost of debt going forward."



Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion and with market capitalisation of approximately EUR 1.7 billion. For more information about Citycon Oyj, please visit www.citycon.com



THE DEALER MANAGERS

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2DB

United Kingdom



Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone: +44(0)20-7545-8011 Nordea Bank AB (publ)

c/o Nordea Danmark filial af Nordea Bank AB (publ), Sverige

Grønjordsvej 10

DK-2300 Copenhagen S

Denmark



Attention: Nordea Liability Management

Telephone: +45-61-61-29-96

Email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

THE TENDER AGENTS

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom



Telephone: +44(0)20-7704-0880

Email: citycon@lucid-is.com

Attention: Thomas Choquet



For further information, please contact:

Marcel Kokkeel

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358-40-154-6760

marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com



Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

