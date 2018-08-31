Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Original-Research: euromicron AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu euromicron AG Unternehmen: euromicron AG ISIN: DE000A1K0300 Anlass der Studie: Research report (update) Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 11.45 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker Solid turnover in ongoing core business in HY1 2018; Measures introduced to increase profitability; Organic growth expected in 2018; Target price: EUR 11.45 (previously: EUR 11.45); Rating: BUY In H1 2018, euromicron AG generated revenue of EUR 150.65 million, down slightly on the previous year's level of EUR 153.64 million. Adjusted for revenue effects from business operations discontinued during the interim period (effect: EUR 4.5 million), however, the first half of 2018 saw revenue growth of around 1.0%, or EUR 1.5 million, in ongoing core business. The 'Critical Infrastructures' and 'Distribution' segments proved, once again, to be reliable revenue generators. The solid sales performance was also reflected in the operating earnings figures. As a result, the operating EBITDA improved slightly in the first half of 2018 from EUR 0.65 million to EUR 0.76 million. Moreover, the operating profit was significantly affected by exceptional costs of around EUR 2.5 million (PY: EUR 1.5 million). Accordingly, the net result after the first six months of FY 2018 was -EUR 7.13 million (PY: -EUR 5.48 million). Incoming orders from ongoing business operations of the euromicron Group amounted to EUR 159.8 million in the first half of 2018, down 4.2% on the previous year's level of EUR 166.8 million. In contrast, the order backlog in ongoing core business increased by 3.5% year-on-year to EUR 139.1 million (PY: EUR 134.4 million). The operating cash flow of the technology company, adjusted for factoring effects, amounted to -EUR 3.2 million in the first half of 2018 (PY: -EUR 11.1 million), up significantly on the previous year by EUR 7.9 million. This was mainly caused by positive effects from the reduction in working capital (effect: EUR 5.7 million). It is important to note that the strategic realignment of the company to the 'IoT' or 'Industry 4.0' growth markets is increasingly bearing fruit. The measures introduced to reduce working capital are also increasingly visible in the balance sheet. For FY 2018, we expect an improvement in turnover and earnings compared with the previous year. While we are predicting sales of EUR 353.77 million, we expect earnings to show a reported EBITDA of EUR 13.92 million. This again includes exceptional costs, in particular in connection with legal and consulting fees, as well as group financing costs of EUR 4.00 million for euromicron AG. On an adjusted basis, operating EBITDA (adjusted for exceptional costs) of EUR 17.92 million should therefore be recorded, equating to an operating EBITDA margin of 5.1%. Exceptional costs will be lower for the following year 2019, and we expect operating EBITDA of EUR 17.81 million with an operating EBITDA margin of 4.9%. Taking into account the expected exceptional costs, we expect to record a reported EBITDA of EUR 16.81 million. In light of the solid first half of the year and management's guidance for the current financial year, we have also maintained our forecasts for FY 2018 and FY 2019. Accordingly, we have also left our stock price target for euromicron AG unchanged. The fair market value based on our DCF model is still EUR 11.45. Based on the current share price, this results in an unchanged BUY rating. Based on our improved positioning in the 'IoT' and 'Industry 4.0' growth markets and the further planned optimisation of the euromicron AG business model, we firmly believe that significantly higher profitability levels can be achieved in the long term. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/16897.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

