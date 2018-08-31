SK last day L&S- Indikation Air Berlin AB1 0.01 (30.08.) 0.01/ 0.02 16.67% 11:10:56 CytoTools T5O 10.80 (30.08.) 12.00/ 13.00 15.74% 22:53:01 Lion E-Mobility LMI 4.75 (30.08.) 5.28/ 5.28 11.16% 11:16:03 Klondike Gold LBDP 0.17 (30.08.) 0.16/ 0.20 7.10% 11:15:20 Semtech Corporation SMTC 45.50 (30.08.) 48.61/ 48.79 7.02% 11:15:39 RIB Software RIB 20.74 (30.08.) 19.61/ 19.68 -5.28% 11:15:50 windeln.de WDL 0.84 (30.08.) 0.77/ 0.81 -5.38% 11:03:57 NetEase NEH 177.00 (30.08.) 164.44/ 165.35 -6.84% 11:16:17 Ambarella A8B 33.74 (30.08.) 29.45/ 30.23 -11.56% 11:16:21 SolarWorld SWV 0.16 (30.08.) 0.12/ 0.16 -14.20% 11:10:04 RIB Software 30.08 11:26 MaxiScalibusa |...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...