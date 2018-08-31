Klövern AB (publ): Number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2018

After conversion of 728,748 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of August the total number of shares in Klövern as of 31 August 2018 amounts to 932,437,980, of which 73,660,263 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 842,333,717 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.

Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 159,538,034.7.

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CEST on 31 August 2018.

