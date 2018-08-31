UK Addiction Treatment Group: UKAT Launches their New Website Along with Two Infographics that Illustrate the Current Problems with Drug Use in the UK

The Two New Infographics Examine the Hidden Costs of Substance Abuse in the Workplace and How Drug-Related Deaths are on the Rise

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2018 / The founders of the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) are pleased to announce that they have just launched their new and user-friendly website. In addition, they have just posted two thought-provoking infographics about addiction on the new Addiction Helper site.

To check out the new website, as well as the new infographics, including this one that looks at why drug deaths in the UK are rising, please visit https://www.addictionhelper.com/drug-addiction/drug-deaths-uk-infographic/.













As a company spokesperson noted, even though the infographics were just posted to the new website, they are already getting a lot of positive attention from visitors to the site. As the Hidden Cost of Substance Abuse in the UK infographic notes, alcohol and drug use costs the UK 21 billion pounds and 15 billion pounds a year, respectively.

And, because about 70 percent of substance abusers are currently employed full time, this addiction can definitely interfere with their ability to show up for work-in fact, the infographic notes, 17 million working days are lost each year in the UK from alcohol use alone.

In addition, the new infographic notes, one in 10 small business owners have reported that employees have shown up for work while under the influence of a controlled substance; this includes alcohol, marijuana or narcotic painkillers.

The infographic titled "Drug Deaths in England are Increasing" is also getting a very favorable response from visitors to the website. While the majority of these deaths are related to violent crime, the infographic points out that they can also be attributed to health service use, enforcement and eight illicit drugs, including heroin, LSD and powdered cocaine.

The infographic also breaks down drug use by region in the UK, and looks at age-specific mortality rates for deaths relating to drug misuse in England and Wales between 1993 and 2016.

About UKAT:

UK Addiction Treatment Group, more commonly known as "UKAT," is the largest private addiction treatment firm in the UK by patient volume. UKAT operates seven addiction treatment facilities across the UK, each of which admits on average 180 private and NHS patients per month for substance, process and behavioural addiction types. For more information, please visit https://www.ukat.co.uk/.

Contact:

Claire Havey

claire@ukat.co.uk

0800 144 8543

SOURCE: UK Addiction Treatment Group