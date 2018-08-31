Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-31 13:49 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schedule of Government Securities auctions for September - November 2018: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-09-03 2018-09-05 2023-08-16 EUR 1806 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-09-10 2018-09-12 2027-04-26 EUR 3148 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-09-17 2018-09-19 2024-08-23 EUR 2165 LT0000670028 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-09-24 2018-09-26 2023-08-16 EUR 1785 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-10-01 2018-10-03 2027-04-26 EUR 3127 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-10-08 2018-10-10 2024-08-23 EUR 2144 LT0000670028 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-10-15 2018-10-17 2023-08-16 EUR 1764 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-10-22 2018-10-24 2027-04-26 EUR 3106 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-10-29 2018-10-31 2021-01-31 EUR 823 LT0000630055 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-11-05 2018-11-07 2023-08-16 EUR 1743 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-11-12 2018-11-14 2027-04-26 EUR 3085 LT0000610073 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-11-19 2018-11-21 2025-11-21 EUR 2557 New issue -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2018-11-26 2018-11-28 2023-08-16 EUR 1722 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.