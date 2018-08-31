Grundig, Europe's leading full range manufacturer of home electronics, reveals new smart and sustainable technologies at IFA 2018

Grundig today unveiled a range of new technologies focussed on meeting the evolving needs of the consumer, while also contributing to a more sustainable future.

Amid the global push for a world less afflicted by plastic waste, the Grundig 2018 washer dryer tub and Zio+ vacuum cleaner are both made from recycled materials significantly reducing plastic production and the content of landfill sites. Earlier this year, Grundig's Zio+ vacuum cleaner was awarded "Recycled Plastic Consumer Lifestyle Product of the Year", by the Plastics Recycling Show (PRS) Europe, for the use of recycled plastic materials in its production from, Grundig's parent company, Arçelik's Waste Electric Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling facilities.

To be a part of the solution to pollution, Grundig also developed a new microfiber filtering technology for use in its washing machines. This new technology filters out 99.9% of fabric microfibers leaking into water resources, a system integrated into washing machines that will help protect our environment for a clean and sustainable future.

Grundig is a brand committed to developing technologically advanced products designed to satisfy consumer demands, but also respect the planet and protect the world's diminishing resources.

Fiber Filtering

In a bid to reduce the ill-effects of microfibre bioaccumulation, Grundig has developed fiber filtering technology. Integrated into a washing machine, the filtration system has been designed to remove microfibers from washing machine discharge. The innovative system enables up to 99% of microfibers leaking into water sources to be filtered, significantly reducing pollution of the aquatic ecosystem.

Vacuum Cleaner/ Grundig Bodyguard Vacuum Cleaner

Since 2014, Grundig's parent company, Arcelik, has ran a campaign that recycles consumer's used home appliances at designated recycling centres. Using innovative processes, the plastic materials found in these second-hand appliances are removed and are given a second life in Grundig's Bodyguard Vacuum Cleaner. 90 percent of the plastic materials used to produce the vacuum cleaner are materials from WEEE facilities of Arçelik.

This eco-friendly product is the first of its kind and is a major step towards global efforts to recycle petroleum-based plastics and reduce the volume of material sent to landfill.

Recycled tub

A newly developed material has enabled Grundig to use recycled plastic bottles in the production of tubs for a range of washer dryer models. Today, for every 200,000 washer dryers produced, roughly 12 million 500 ml plastic bottles will be used in the process.

Not only minimising the pollution caused by unrecycled plastics, this new manufacturing method also lowers carbon dioxide emissions by significantly increasing energy saving efforts.

Recycled Polyamide

Plastic waste, which is accumulated in high quantities in the sea, poses a big threat to marine life. Lost fishing nets are the main cause of death to half a million marine creatures every year, including animals such as fish, crustaceans, marine mammals and sea turtles. Grundig is working to reduce marine pollution by recycling fishing nets and utilising the plastic waste to enhance their home appliance products.

Nylon based composite materials with high mechanical strength and thermal resistance, have been developed by recycling the fishing net, textile and scrap wastes to produce oven parts. By the end of 2018, 65 tonnes (in total) of these waste materials will be recycled by using the improved nylon composites in oven parts. In accordance with Arçelik's sustainability goals, it is planned to increase the consumption of the nylon based recycled materials to 330 tonnes via extending the usage of formulations to other product categories in 2019.

From September 2018 onwards, the recycled materials will be used in ovens (plastic parts such as oven display cover, cooling fan part and card holder parts). Approximately 30 parts in the entire home appliances product range will be ready for serial production in 2019.

About Grundig

Grundig is part of Arçelik A.S, the leading home appliances manufacturer of Koç Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. Having been on the market for over 70 years, Grundig enjoys over 90% brand awareness in the German market due to its high-quality products and consumer focused approach. Since entering the German white goods market in 2013, Grundig has become Europe's leading full range manufacturer of home electronics. The brand remains true to its core values including its user-friendly and elegant design, eco-consciousness, high standards and quality control. With a portfolio of more than 500 different products ranging from OLED TVs, mobile audio devices, hair styling devices, vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances to ovens, dishwashers and washing machines the brand offers a solution for every room in the modern home. Grundig has received numerous accolades for the quality and design of its products including Product Design, Red Dot Design and Plus X Awards, as well as critical acclaim from Stiftung Warentest, a leading global testing institute in Germany and TrustedReviews, an independent UK testing organisation. Grundig products are predominantly manufactured in Grundig-owned production sites in Europe and marketed in more than 65 countries worldwide.

