Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 30

31 August 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc ("Conroy Gold" or the "Company") (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the issued share capital of the Company at the date of this announcement comprises 23,693,039 ordinary shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman		Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Virginia Bull/Nick Harriss		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
Jonathan Evans		Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Lothbury Financial Services
Michael Padley		Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Hall Communications
Don Hall		Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com

