The global cabinets market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005416/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cabinets market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in construction activities across the globe. The per capita income in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Africa has been increasing continuously due to the rise in economic activities. This has contributed to an increase in the number of first-time home buyers. Furthermore, the positive economic outlook in the developing nations will also be a major factor contributing to a rise in the number of residents buying properties.

This market research report on the global cabinets market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of floor-to-ceiling cabinets as one of the key emerging trends in the global cabinets market:

Global cabinets market: Increasing use of floor-to-ceiling cabinets

There is a growing demand for floor-to-ceiling cabinets since they provide an enhanced aesthetic look to a room. Additionally, they also solve storage issues by providing extra space due to the height of the cabinet. These cabinets create an illusion of a higher ceiling and more space when compared to traditional cabinets.

"Floor-to-ceiling cabinets offer several advantages, which has contributed to their increased use in the kitchen and bathroom. They are also utilized in other parts of the home, including the mudroom and living room. This is anticipated to further contribute to an increase in the number of vendors providing floor-to-ceiling cabinets during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global cabinets market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cabinets market by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 83% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 35% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to surpass the Americas to become the highest market share contributing region by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005416/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com