The global switchgear market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in building construction activities. With the increasing focus on infrastructure development, there is a growth in building construction activities across the globe. Developed economies such as the US, Canada, and countries in the European Union are focusing on improving their existing infrastructure. Additionally, the developing countries such as China and India are also witnessing the growth of the building construction industry.

This market research report on the global switchgear market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in strategic alliances as one of the key emerging trends in the global switchgear market:

Global switchgear market: Increase in strategic alliances

The vendors are venturing into strategic alliances to enhance their customer base and market reach due to the increasing demand for switchgear from various end-users. Additionally, the intense competition in the market will also compel established vendors to increase their market presence through strategic alliances.

"To capture a major share of the global switchgear market and expand their presence in new regions, several switchgear vendors are investing extensively in joint ventures and acquisitions. The alliances of these manufacturers have helped them in successfully launching their joint ventures," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global switchgear market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global switchgear market by voltage level (low and medium voltage and high voltage), by type (AIS and GIS), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 41% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

