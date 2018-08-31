Technavio analysts forecast the global thalassemia drugs market to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rising disease awareness programs are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global thalassemia drugs market 2018-2022. Thalassemia is increasing at a rapid rate in South and Southeast Asian countries. As the diseases are inherent, parents with minor thalassemia are likely to give birth to a major thalassemia child, and the disease spreads unusually. Various companies and institutions have taken steps to initiate the awareness programs about thalassemia and its causes.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global thalassemia drugs market is the increasing prevalence of thalassemia:

Global thalassemia drugs market: Increasing prevalence of thalassemia

Thalassemia is an emerging health concern around the world, especially in Southeast Asian countries. According to a published article in NCBI by Hossain et al. in 2017, South Asia is a major hub for hemoglobinopathies. It caters to nearly 23% of the world population.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "As per an article in NCBI by Renzo Galanello et al. in 2010, the total annual incidence of symptomatic individuals with beta thalassemia is estimated at 1 in 100,000 throughout the world and 1 in 10,000 people in the European Union."

Global thalassemia drugs market: Segmentation analysis

The global thalassemia drugs market research report provides market segmentation by category (alpha thalassemia drugs and beta thalassemia drugs) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The growth of the region can be due to the increasing prevalence of thalassemia in the Asian population.

