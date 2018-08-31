Next-Generation Balloon Microcatheters Now Commercially Available in Europe

Embolx, Inc., a medical device company developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures, today announced CE Certifications for its next-generation family of Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheters for the treatment of cancerous tumors, enlarged prostate and uterine fibroids. The novel system of microcatheters, which deliver pressure-directed arterial embolization therapy, is now commercially available in both the United States and Europe.

Sniper microcatheters increase therapeutic agent delivery to target areas, while protecting surrounding healthy tissues, by controlling pressure to alter blood flow. Embolx's next-generation Sniper microcatheters are available in 110 cm, 130 cm and 150 cm lengths, enabling interventional radiologist physicians to access through femoral or radial arterial sites. Advancements in the Sniper balloon and atraumatic tip designs also allow larger vessels to be occluded and enhance the ability for Sniper to track inside vessels.

"CE Marking is an important milestone for Embolx, as we can now offer the most advanced transarterial embolization delivery system to physicians and patients in Europe," said Michael Allen, president and CEO of Embolx. "For patients, the system's ability to redirect blood flow away from surrounding organs and eliminate reflux may result in better outcomes and fewer side effects."

Tiago Bilhim, MD, interventional radiologist at Hospital Saint Louis, Lisbon, Portugal, commented, "We've used Sniper in approximately 50 prostate arterial embolizations so far this year, and we've seen improved outcomes with fewer adverse events when compared to conventional microcatheter embolization. Because Sniper prevents reflux and redirects blood and embolic flow, coils are not needed in these procedures. In addition, the new 150 cm length allows us to perform prostate arterial embolization using a transradial approach."

The United Kingdom's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recently issued support of prostate artery embolization (PAE) for the treatment of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia. With its ability to eliminate reflux and redirect blood flow away from surrounding organs, Sniper has the potential to become the device of choice for PAE procedures.

About Embolx, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, Embolx is an emerging commercial-stage medical device company developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures. Embolx is committed to dramatically improving the treatment of a variety of conditions, including cancerous tumors, benign prostatic hyperplasia and uterine fibroids. The Sniper Balloon Occlusion Microcatheter sets a new standard for precise embolic delivery and superior target filling by controlling pressure to direct blood flow while protecting non-target surrounding tissues. For more information, please visit www.embolx.com.

