Technavio analysts forecast the global cell culture consumables market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing demand for 3D cell culture is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cell culture consumables market 2018-2022. 3D cell culture has been developed to enhance the structure of the cells undergoing culture. The 3D cell culture is gaining importance in cell culture because it provides a suitable microenvironment for optimal cell growth, differentiation, function, and ability to create tissue-like structures in vitro.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cell culture consumables market is the increase in infectious disease:

Global cell culture consumables market: Increase in infectious disease

The prevalence of infectious diseases is increasing at a fast rate due to the growing population. There have been several cases of viral infections such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), swine flu, Zika, and Lassa fever, which are considered pandemic. These infections spread at a fast rate, generally less than a week.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Since the past few decades, the egg-based manufacturing process for drugs was the most preferred method for developing influenza vaccines. However, with the recent technological advances in cell culture, many cell-based influenza vaccines are being made using animal cell lines. In November 2012, the FDA approved the Flucelvax vaccine, manufactured by the cell culture technology."

Global cell culture consumables market: Segmentation analysis

The global cell culture consumables market research report provides market segmentation by the application (pharmaceutical and biotechnology, cancer research, and others (application in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the market. However, the cancer research segment is expected to witness maximum incremental growth during the forecast period.

The Americas accounts for the largest share of the global cell culture consumables market. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases requiring antibiotics and other drugs and the significant use of the cell-based products to treat various chronic diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, and CVDs. Further, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure and growing R&D activities also drive the demand for the cell culture consumables in the region.

