Oriflame Honors Arvato SCM Solutions

The Swedish cosmetics group Oriflame has granted Arvato SCM Solutions in China the Best Partner Award and the Service Award: The direct selling company honored the successful cooperation with the fulfillment service provider, who has continuously improved the efficiency and service quality of Oriflame."China is an important growth market for us in which we want to continue to expand our network of customers and consultants," says Jason Dong, Operations Director at Oriflame in China. "Arvato SCM Solutions is a strong partner at our side, who supports us with innovative, tailor-made solutions for warehouse management, order processing and home delivery management service."

Arvato SCM Solutions has been a partner of Oriflame in China for four years, operating three distribution centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. After having been awarded two Partner Awards for excellent cooperation and the implementation of digital solutions last year, Arvato was once again been able to convince with innovations, extensive know-how and great commitment. In addition to the outstanding cooperation, the improvement of logistical efficiency was praised. For this purpose, the warehouse relocations in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzen were initially completed, offering a total of five times more floor space than the former locations and thus making it possible to react flexibly to Oriflame's constant growth in volume. In addition to the move, environmental and sustainability development audits were carried out in Shanghai and Beijing to help raise local environmental and energy data.

"The team has done a great job in working closely with the client to jointly define continuous improvement measures and redesign the processes. Through joint investments into technology we have increased the performance of the warehouses and are able to support Oriflame's continuous growth in China," says Raoul Kuetemeier, Head of Asia at Arvato SCM Solutions. Both companies have invested in upgrading the pick-by-light line in Beijing and Shanghai to optimize the flow of goods. The order management system and the selection and management of the transportation carriers were also improved which has shortened the average delivery time by eleven percent. "We are very pleased that we were able to convince Oriflame with our performance and we are confident that we can continue to support their future growth strategy in China," says Li Zhang, Senior Director at Arvato SCM Solutions in China.

