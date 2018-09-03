Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, will present three posters at the 55th Inner Ear Biology Workshop (IEB 2018) which is being held on September 6th 8th, 2018 at Charité Campus Mitte in Berlin, Germany. The IEB Workshop focuses on the physiology, pathology and therapies of the inner ear.

The details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Comparative characterization of cisplatin-induced ototoxic lesion in vestibular and cochlear neuron primary cultures using multiwell, live-cell imaging

Session: Ototoxicity and protection

Date Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM 2:00 PM CEST

Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer

Abstract Title: Live cell imaging of gentamicin induced ototoxicity in organ of Corti explant cultures as a High Content Screening assay

Session: Ototoxicity and protection

Date & Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM 2:00 PM CEST

Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer

Abstract Title: Electrophysiological functional assessment of vestibular and cochlear primary neuron cultures using microelectrode array recordings

Session: Vestibular system

Date Time: Thursday, September 6th at 1:00 PM 2:00 PM CEST

Location: Charité CrossOver Foyer

About IEB 2018

This Workshop has over half a century tradition of gathering researchers and clinicians interested in the inner ear issues. Over the years they have learned a lot and based on this knowledge, an enormous technical progress has been made in the hearing aid technology. Inner ear-specific proteins such as prestin, pendrin or otoferlin have been discovered and characterized, but researchers and clinicians still do not know enough about them.

The workshop will focus on the physiology, pathology and therapies of the inner ear. Excellent keynote speakers will give stimulating talks which will lay a ground for discussions and contribute to further translational research and innovative treatment. Hands-on workshops can be used for people who want to deepen their practical skills. Researchers and clinicians will have an opportunity to present their newest findings during numerous oral and poster sessions.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a biotech company pioneering novel treatments of inner ear diseases such as severe vertigo, tinnitus or hearing loss. Two products are currently in the clinical development stage: SENS-111, in phase 2 in acute unilateral vestibulopathy (vestibular neuritis), and SENS-401, which has completed a phase 1 trial. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to administer, notably orally active, drugs for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Growth Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on September 6, 2017 under n°R.17-062 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180902005013/en/

Contacts:

Sensorion

Nawal Ouzren

CEO

contact@sensorion-pharma.com

Tel +33(0)4 67 20 77 30

or

European Press

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol Wendy Rigal

sensorion@alizerp.com

or

Investor Relations International LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chris Maggos Managing Director, Europe

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

Tél. +41 79 367 6254

or

US Media LifeSci Public Relations

Mike Tattory

mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

Tel: (646) 751-4362