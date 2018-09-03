Ericsson and Liberty Global Extend European Partnership

- Contract includes consolidation of Network Operations Center service delivery in six European locations: the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland and Germany

- Improves network availability and stabilization to enhance the end user experience for Liberty Global customers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Liberty Global plc, the world's largest international TV and broadband company, have extended their partnership in Europe, strengthening the service provider's commitment to consolidate and optimize operational fixed networks services across the continent.

Ericsson has successfully undertaken operations consolidation and transfer of services functions from six Liberty Global locations in Europe: the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands (NL-CORP), Hungary, Poland and Germany. Ericsson's service delivery allows Liberty Global to improve network availability and stabilization, ultimately enhancing end user experiences for the service provider's customers.

The new contract builds on the existing Managed Services contract between Ericsson and Liberty Global for mobile networks and fixed field services in Poland, Hungary and Austria.

Jeanie York, Managing Director Core Network Planning, Engineering, and Operations, Liberty Global, says: "Our partnership with Ericsson is part of Liberty Global's strategy to continually improve the quality of our services while creating operational efficiencies throughout the region. Ericsson's leadership in Managed Services was an ideal fit for us as we innovate to improve the customer experience."

Peter Laurin, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Managed Services, Ericsson, says: "Ericsson will maintain Liberty Global's European network operations to the highest level, ensuring that their customers will enjoy the best possible user experiences. Ericsson's Managed Services creates sustainable differentiation as Liberty Global evolves from a focus on network-centric operations to user experience-centric operations, using market-leading technologies in automation and artificial intelligence."

Ericsson has been Liberty Global's European Managed Services partner since 2016 and has already successfully completed the consolidation of operational services across the existing scope, delivering these both onshore and offshore from Ericsson's Global Network Operations Centers in Romania and India.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world.

