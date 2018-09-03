BCGs Newly Acquired INVERTO Offers Its Services Now Also in the Nordics

COLOGNE, Germany, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INVERTO - A BCG Company is entering the Nordic supply chain consulting market

INVERTO is an integral part of BCG's value proposition, expanding the firm's fast-growing operations practice with deep procurement and supply chain know-how. To bring its capabilities to the Nordic clients INVERTO, an international supply chain and procurement consultancy with 150 experts, is going to open an office in the Nordic market. Up to now, INVERTO has handled client projects for the Nordics market through its sites in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and UK. The new branch will benefit clients in many important ways, with the geographical proximity to the Boston Consulting Group being particularly advantageous for joint projects.

INVERTO is an international consultancy and one of Europe's leading specialists in strategic procurement and supply chain management. Services include opportunity assessment, strategy development, and implementation on site as well as increasing performance through professionalising the entire supply chain.

Since 2017 INVERTO is a subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group. Over the next few years, INVERTO will ramp up its activities in the four countries of the Nordics market and will also expand its team in order to meet the requirements of its Nordic customers and drive growth even further.

"Clients can now get the full range of consultancy services in supply management from a single source: an end-to-end solution from strategy through to implementation," says Tuukka Seppä, Senior Partner & Managing Director of BCG. "Procurement optimization is also a very important element in broader transformation situations. Successful transformation programs use procurement improvement as a vehicle to fund investments into the future and to deliver tangible financial improvements quickly."

In partnering with INVERTO, BCG will grow and strengthen its operations business in the four markets by helping their clients to quickly identify the areas where procurement can produce a step change in performance.

INVERTO sees a large potential to expand its business in the Nordics as a full-service provider for its customers as a stand-alone company. A new office in Copenhagen is the first step in the Nordic expansion plan. BCG is located in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki and Oslo, and INVERTO is already working with clients in these markets together with BCG.

"The strong growth in demand for consulting services in the operations sector is largely caused by digitization, increasingly volatile global markets, and the need for more efficient yet flexible structures" says Markus Bergauer, Managing Director of INVERTO.

With over 18 years of experience and a strong traditional SME business, INVERTO will continue its successful growth as hands-on consultancy for procurement and supply chain management on the Nordics market. INVERTO's services are dedicated to helping corporations capture lasting value out of their procurement strategies and activities and funding the journey in transformation processes.

ABOUT THE BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world's leading advisor on business strategy. We partner with clients from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors in all regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Our customized approach combines deep insight into the dynamics of companies and markets with close collaboration at all levels of the client organization. This ensures that our clients achieve sustainable competitive advantage, build more capable organizations, and secure lasting results. Founded in 1963, BCG is a private company with offices in more than 90 cities in 50 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.bcg.com .

ABOUTINVERTO

INVERTO is an international business consultancy and one of Europe's leading specialists in strategic procurement and supply chain management. Services range from identifying and assessing the potential for cost reductions and improving performance, implementing strategies on site, through to optimising the entire supply chain.

A subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO helps companies to become more efficient and stay competitive. Customers include international groups, leading medium-sized companies from industry and trade and some of the world's largest private equity companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.inverto.com .

Contact:

Melanie Burkard-Pispers

Head of Marketing & Communications

Lichtstraße 43i

D-50825 Köln

Phone +49-221-485-687-141

E-mail presse@inverto.com

http://www.inverto.com

