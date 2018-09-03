Klövern AB (publ): Klövern acquires shares in Tobin Properties from Erik Karlin and Johan Varland

Klövern AB (publ) has today, through the subsidiary Dagon Sverige AB signed a contract with Erik Karlin, departing CEO in the subsidiary Tobin Properties AB, and with Johan Varland, board member and head of transactions of Tobin Properties, to acquire their respective shareholdings in Tobin Properties. The transaction with Johan Varland is done with his wholly-owned company Egobox AB.

In total, Klövern acquires 3,237,500 ordinary shares in Tobin Properties at a price of SEK 17 per share. After the transaction Klövern will, through Dagon Sverige, be the owner of in total 69.8 per cent of the shares and 71.3 per cent of the voting rights in Tobin Properties.

For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:30 CEST on 3 September 2018.

