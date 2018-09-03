OL GROUPE: MOUSSA DEMBÉLÉ AND LENNY PINTOR JOIN OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Lyon, 31 August 2018



Olympique Lyonnais is very pleased to announce the transfer of French U21 international Moussa Dembélé from Celtic Glasgow for €22 million. Sought-after by many European clubs, Moussa has signed a five-year contract with OL, i.e. until 30 June 2023.

Moussa Dembélé is 22 years old and was trained at PSG alongside Adrien Rabiot and Kingsley Coman. He began his professional career at the age of 17 with Fulham before joining Celtic Glasgow in 2016. Moussa scored 70 goals in 158 matches with Fulham and Celtic, and he won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups with Celtic.

He played in 24 European Cup matches with Celtic, scoring eight goals.

Moussa has played 14 times with the French national U21 squad and scored nine goals. He will play in Sylvain Ripoll's team's next two matches, alongside Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Tanguy Ndombélé and Martin Terrier on 7 and 11 September 2018.

Olympique Lyonnais is also pleased to announce the transfer of French U19 international Lenny Pintor from Brest for €5 million, plus incentives of up to €4 million and an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

Lenny Pintor, 18, was one of the strikers on France's U19 team, which reached the semi-finals in this summer's Euro U19 competition, alongside Amine Gouiri and Myziane Maolida.

Lenny Pintor's transfer, like that of Reo Griffiths, is part of Olympique Lyonnais' strategy to rely on young players, both French and non-French, to complement the excellent work of the OL Academy.





OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email:

dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com

www.olweb.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Allshares, CAC Consumer Services, CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG. PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54795-olg-310818-arrivee-m-dembele-et-l-pintor-gb.pdf