Turbulent Flux, a Norwegian software company providing production insights in the oil and gas industry, is pleased to announce an R&D agreement with Aker BP to develop a Stable Production Advisor to secure production volumes.

The first step of the cooperation is an online pilot on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that will give Aker BP operations improved insights into how to avoid unstable flow conditions that may disrupt and reduce oil and gas production volumes. The solution will be self-maintained and operational available at all times to Aker BP users.

Turbulent Flux is looking forward to working closely with Aker BP, one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe.

In parallel with this project a new physical analytics technology is being developed by Turbulent Flux combining physical modelling and data analytics to harvest increased operational value from available data. A new transient multiphase flow simulator is developed by Turbulent Flux AS for real time operations with focus on robustness, calculation speed and automatic calibration in order to continuously provide trustworthy results over time.

