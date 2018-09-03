After the Heat Comes the Maintenance: WAGNER's Paint Sprayer Helps DIY Enthusiasts Prepare Their Decking and Garage for Autumn

MARKDORF, Germany, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Even the best summer eventually comes to an end, leaving behind lots of fantastic memories and a list of things to do at home. Heat and sunlight put a significant strain on wood and old layers of paint, varnish and stain. Now is the perfect time for residents to get their decking ready for autumn and give their garage a makeover. The surface specialists J. Wagner GmbH equipped their experts with a paint sprayer to tackle these two tasks. The result was great step-by-step instructions that have the dual advantage of helping to preserve the fabric of the building and giving outdoor spaces a new look in no time.

Making your decking beautiful in the autumn and fit for the winter

Even in the hottest heatwave, wood is the perfect surface for a deck because your feet don't get hot on it. However, as this natural material does its job, its pores close and it dries out. Maintenance is essential to ensure that the porous wood is not damaged by the next wet spell. Stains provide long-term protection and care for the wood - and users can create an attractive autumn look by using an appropriate shade. Design and colour expert Debbie completely revamped the look of her terrace for WAGNER in less than two hours with the W 890 FLEXiO universal spray system. Using seasonal accessories, she created an inviting feel-good space, perfect for enjoying the autumn sunshine.

Paint job: More than just protection

Paint primarily protects materials from damage, such as the metal in cars from corrosion and rust. The same applies to the garage door, and whereas cars are usually meticulously maintained, it is sometimes forgotten that the garage also deserves a regular makeover. Sanding, cleaning, masking and spraying - these four steps are all it takes. Spraying with the W 590 FLEXiO results in a coating that is durable and even, just like paint should be.

Advantages of the FLEXiO series of universal sprayers

FLEXiO technology enables paints to be applied with an even coat in a single operation and can be used for thick and thin liquids such as emulsion, paints, stains and wood preservatives. Thanks to the practical Click&Paint System, the paint container including the spray attachment can be separated from the rest of the device with a simple click. This makes it easy to use and offers great flexibility.

WAGNER FLEXiO W 890 - RRP EUR 259.95

WAGNER FLEXiO W 590 - RRP EUR 169.95

About J. Wagner GmbH

Industry, tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts around the world have been relying on coating technology from WAGNER for more than 70 years. The WAGNER product portfolio ranges from handy paint spraying systems for DIY enthusiasts to professional equipment and industrial painting systems. All the applications offer the highest quality standards and innovative technologies. J. Wagner GmbH is part of the WAGNER Group, which operates globally and has approximately 1,600 employees. In addition to the WAGNER brand, the group also includes other companies and brands, such as Titan, Earlex, Aura, Walther Pilot, C.A. Technologies and Reinhardt-Technik.

