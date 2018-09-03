Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market research engagement on the healthcare industry. A leading wearable medical devices manufacturer wanted to gain detailed insights into the market scenario to devise effective measures to improve their competitiveness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005193/en/

Analyzing the Impact of Wearable Technology in Healthcare (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the healthcare industry experts at Infiniti "Digitization in the healthcare market has resulted in major innovations in the wearable healthcare technology segment."

Request for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

In the field of healthcare, 'wearable technology' is an inevitable phenomenon that is an aftermath of rapid digitization. The use of wearables in the healthcare industry has evolved over the years from being used as fitness devices to health monitoring systems that are capable of detecting medical conditions. Due to many such reasons, wearable healthcare technology has now become a fundamental part of healthcare. Other than empowering patients by enabling access to their medical data, wearable devices also play a key role in enhancing clinical outcomes by helping pharma companies expand their clinical trials. Factors such as these have further leveraged their use and popularity among the global population.

To know more about the scope of our research engagement, get in touch

The market research experts at Infiniti Research adopted a comprehensive approach by employing both quantitative and qualitative methods, which helped them add new dimensions to the devised business model.

This market research engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the dynamism in the market

Devise strategies to ensure brand stability

To know more about our market analysis solutions, request a proposal

This market research engagement provided predictive insights on:

Understanding the market to make timely and precise business decisions

Fulfilling the unmet demands in the market

To read more about the scope of our engagement, get in touch

View the complete market research engagement here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/wearable-technology-market-research-report/2

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005193/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us