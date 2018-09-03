Thailand Cold Chain Logistics Market is Expected to Reach THB 295 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, September 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The rise in the demand for processed meat and seafood is expected to increase in the country which will support the requirement of the cold storage and related transport services.

The express logistics market is expected to drive the cold chain logistics market owing to the shipments consisting of perishable items

Thailand's government vision in making Thailand "Kitchen of the World" has led to significant investment in the development of complete supply chain for food logistics. The cold storage facilities are maximum utilized by meat and seafood importing and exporting companies, followed by poultry and eggs. Confectionaries also contribute to a major portion of the usage percentage of the existing facilities. Increase in the number of supermarkets and restaurant have triggered the demand for cold storage and transport systems to keep the products fresh and maintain their quality. There has been a rise in 'just in time' inventory systems utilized by various companies to meet the demand for different products such as meat, fisheries and agricultural and food products.

The growing tech savvy population has triggered the online ordering of food which has enhanced the demand for cold storage systems as various foods and drinks require cold storage. The capacity of Thailand Cold chain industry has increased over the years. With the impending partnership of Thailand in the Trans-Pacific Partnership and its subsequent enforcement is expected to facilitate goods flow into and out of Thailand especially seafood and agricultural products which will enhance the demand for cold storage in the country. With faster than expected recovery from IUU fishing issues, the demand for cold storage is expected to peak as the demand for Thai seafood and fisheries products is expected to rise in global market. Major players in the cold chain logistics are preparing for this expected increase in demand by expanding their capacity.

There has been increased focus from the government to improve the logistics infrastructure of the country to establish it as logistics hub of ASEAN leveraging the strategic geographical location of Thailand. Thailand has access to the free trade zone of ASEAN and owing to this a lot of foreign firms are setting up their operation in Thailand.

The report titled "Thailand Cold Chain Market Forecast to 2022 - By Type (Cold Storage and Cold Transport), By 3PL, By Temperature Range, By Region, By International and Domestic Cold Transport and By Modes of Transport (Ground, Air and Sea)" by Ken Research suggested a positive CAGR of 6% in terms of total revenue of the Thailand cold chain logistics market in the next 5 years till 2022.

