ThromboGenics NV: ThromboGenics becomes "Oxurion"

Press release

Shareholders approve new name which better reflects the Company's ambition to deliver best in class therapies for back of the eye disorders

Leuven, Belgium, 3 September 2018 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biopharma company focused on developing innovative treatments for back of the eye disorders, and with an innovative pipeline in diabetic eye disease, announces that all name change resolutions proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held today Monday September 3, 2018, gained shareholder approval. As a result, ThromboGenics NV will become "Oxurion NV".

The name change will be implemented in the next days and weeks. The Company stock ticker symbol will also change from "THR" to "OXUR".

The new corporate website will be www.oxurion.com (http://www.oxurion.com) .

Patrik De Haes, MD, CEO of ThromboGenics, comments: "The new name, Oxurion, is designed to better reflect ourambition to deliver best in class therapies for back of the eye disorders. The renaming comes at a moment when we have delivered important clinical milestones and are accelerating the development of our unique pipeline of disease modifying compounds for diabetic eye disease. Moreover, we are also expanding our drug development efforts into new back of the eye indications where there is clear need for improved therapeutic options."

"The new Oxurion logo, combined with the tagline 'Advancing science. Enhancing vision.' has been designed to convey the company's technological and scientific core, by linking our current strength and vision with our exciting future ambition.", he concludes.

END

For further information please contact:

ThromboGenics

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Corp Coms & Investor relations

+32 16 75 13 10 / +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@thrombogenics.com (mailto:wouter.piepers@thrombogenics.com)



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi

Tel: +44 20 7638 9571

thrombogenics@citigatedewerogerson.com (mailto:thrombogenics@citigatedewerogerson.com)





About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for back of the eye diseases with an innovative pipeline in diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics' clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical study in combination with Lucentis, and THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor which is in a Phase 1 clinical study for DME. THR-687 (an integrin antagonist) is in late-stage preclinical development for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. THR-687 is expected to enter the clinic in Q3 2018. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

ThromboGenics owns the global rights to JETREA (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the US) and vitreomacular traction (outside the US).

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More information is available at www.thrombogenics.com (http://www.thrombogenics.com)

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of ThromboGenics in any jurisdiction. No securities of ThromboGenics may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ThromboGenics NV via Globenewswire

