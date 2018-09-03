Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announces that management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference (Rodman Renshaw):

September 5 6, 2018 New York, USA

September 5 6, 2018 New York, USA

Séminaire Biotech Portzamparc : September 5, 2018 Paris, France

Large Midcap Event : October 8 9, 2018 Paris, France

Actionaria : November 22 23, 2018 Paris, France

Bryan Garnier, Annual Healthcare Conference : November 23, 2018 Paris, France

Eigenkapital Forum : November 26 27, 2018 Frankfurt, Germany

Geneva MidCap Event: December 4 5, 2018 Geneva, Switzerland

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2018 Financial Results

September 19, 2018, after close of market

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

