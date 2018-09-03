Popular casino operator launches Back to Work Bonus Week with free spins offered across some of its most popular titles

The summer break is coming to an end, so to avoid the post-holiday blues exciting online and mobile casino operator, Golden Euro Casino, is launching its Back to Work Bonus Week.

The popular casino brand knows the first week back at work can be difficult, so it is making it more fun by offering a special bonus every day of the week from today (Monday 3rd September) until Friday 7th September.

The free spins bonuses will be offered across some of its most popular slots from Realtime Gaming, including Ritchie Valens' La Bamba, Ocean Oddities, Lucha Libre 2 and more. Today's offer is 18 free spins on Panda Magic, which can be redeemed with the code 3SEP18.

Adrian Berger, from Golden Euro Casino, said: "The end of the holidays can leave some people feeling down in the dumps, but here at Golden Euro Casino we believe going back to work should be fun, which is why we are offering generous free spins bonuses all week.

"This will allow players to get back into the groove, and if they are lucky enough they might land a big win that could turn next year's summer holiday into the trip of a lifetime."

Golden Euro Casino is one of the most established online casino and mobile casino operators in the market, and has a portfolio packed full of more than 150 slots, table and poker games.

Golden Euro Casino's full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, or mobile casino.

